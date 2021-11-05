HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLLGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLLGY stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.5645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.