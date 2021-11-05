Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $92.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

