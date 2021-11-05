Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. 8,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,223. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $88.11 and a 1-year high of $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.
HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
