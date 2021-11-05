Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. 8,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,223. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $88.11 and a 1-year high of $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill-Rom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Hill-Rom worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

