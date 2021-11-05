Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.47

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $153.47 and last traded at $152.70, with a volume of 15887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.