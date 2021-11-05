HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of HLS traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.94. 26,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.93. The stock has a market cap of C$610.74 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLS shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

