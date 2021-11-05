HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.11

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $24.07. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 31,555 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HMN Financial by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

