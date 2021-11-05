HollyGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,459.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.69 million and $159,459.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

