Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.