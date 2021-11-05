Honest (HNST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,908.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $14,908.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.