Honest Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $42,508.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00083529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.00 or 0.07293189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.87 or 0.99987842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.