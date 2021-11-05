Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Horace Mann Educators updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $40.66. 204,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.