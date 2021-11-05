Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. 903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.