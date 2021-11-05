Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

HWM stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

