HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.33 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

