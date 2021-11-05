HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 46,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.