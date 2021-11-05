HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,647,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $813.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.28 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

