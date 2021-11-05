Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $802,999.61

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $802,999.61 and $160.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00140537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

