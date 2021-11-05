HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $714,263.97 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $714,263.97 and approximately $251,803.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002232 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072287 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

