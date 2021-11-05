Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

