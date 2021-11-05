Hyper Finance Price Up 49.9% This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $85,013.93 and $986.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00084299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.61 or 0.07275749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,253.73 or 1.00136176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.