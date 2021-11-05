ICHI Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. ICHI has a total market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $17,137.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00008206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00084299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.61 or 0.07275749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,253.73 or 1.00136176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022774 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,760,669 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.