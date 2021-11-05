ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE ICL remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 146,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

