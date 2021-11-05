ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.61% of ICU Medical worth $113,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.89. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.17 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

