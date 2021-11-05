Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.12

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $252,654.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00081802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00120590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,252,283 coins and its circulating supply is 53,016,884 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.