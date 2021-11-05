Idle Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $97,859.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00007471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00085199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.12 or 0.07294220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,379.05 or 1.00403663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022608 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

