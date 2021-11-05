IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 13.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.29. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $315,667. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31.

IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

