IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

IGMS stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $315,667. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

