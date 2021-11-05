iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $21.82. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,974 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

