Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,198.43 or 0.01964883 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $770.05 million and $97.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

