IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of IMIAY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.36. IMI has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

