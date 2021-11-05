IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. IMI has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

