Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Immersion worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 42.4% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 330,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 98,280 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Immersion by 842.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 134,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 2,232.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Immersion by 37.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $238.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

