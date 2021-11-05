Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.90 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003203 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

