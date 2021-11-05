Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.93

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.93 and last traded at $106.89, with a volume of 171646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.