Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.19. 6,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.41. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$18.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.83 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

