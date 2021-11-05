Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Stock Price Down 28.7%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s share price was down 28.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 11,247,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 1,663,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies with anti-infective, oncology, anti-inflammatory and dermatology applications. The firm’s lead cancer compound, Kevetrin, is an anti-cancer drug which has demonstrated the ability in pre-clinical studies to regulate the p53 pathway and attack cancers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.