Insider Buying: Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.55 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,500.00 ($61,071.43).

Patrick Allaway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Patrick Allaway purchased 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.