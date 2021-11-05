Insider Buying: European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Dorvin D. Lively acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 278,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. European Wax Center Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $16,185,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

