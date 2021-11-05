Insider Buying: Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Insider Acquires 11,696 Shares of Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) insider Penny Lovell bought 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.16 ($26,130.34).

HHI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.26). 137,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,437. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of £222.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.23.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.