Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 29,023 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $383,684.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $240,307.71.

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 286 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 326,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,138. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

