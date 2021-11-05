Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 38,550 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXON stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,944. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

