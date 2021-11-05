Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 762 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total value of £2,057,400 ($2,688,006.27).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total value of £1,725,300 ($2,254,115.50).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53).

BRK traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,671 ($34.90). 5,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,525. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,467 ($19.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.58). The company has a market cap of £432.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,487.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,320.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

BRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

