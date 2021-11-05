Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells 3,690 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.