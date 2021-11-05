Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 16,575 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $460,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,584. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

