Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PLTR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 25,751,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,958,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 244,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.