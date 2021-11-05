Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 15,549 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.80. 210,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,361. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

