Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 10,601 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $2,167,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul D. Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $215.16. The company had a trading volume of 601,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,135. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $226.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $58,874,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

