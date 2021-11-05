Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells 1,705 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sleep Number stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,028. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

