Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $26.52. 348,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,985. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 663.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Telos by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 68,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Telos by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

