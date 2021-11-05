Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 3,445 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.20, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

